Viernes 19 Enero 2018
Madre de Justin Bieber se pronunció tras polémica con la mama de Selena Gomez

Ene 19, 2018Farándula, Primera PlanaLike

Madre de Justin Bieber se pronunció tras polémica con la mama de Selena Gomez

Pattie Mallette, mamá de Justin Bieber, ha regresado.

A través de Instagram, Pattie compartió un mensaje de apoyo a su hijo frente a los roces que ha tenido con Mandy Teefey, mamá de Selena Gomez. Con una tierna foto a lado de su hijo, escribió:

“Estoy tan orgullosa del increíble joven que eres, en quien te has convertido. Nadie es perfecto, ni lo será (así que siempre necesitaremos paciencia y gracia con cada persona), tu genuina relación con Jesús es genuina y ha crecido, reflejándose en las decisiones que haces diariamente y en los frutos de lo que has sembrado”.

Y continuó:

“Admiro tu carácter e integridad. Estás madurando de manera hermosa e inteligente, más allá de tus años. Eres tan divertido que me encuentro a mí misma riendo tan fuerte cuando estoy sola, recordando algo que hiciste o dijiste. Tu corazón vale oro. Te amo de la Luna y de regreso. PD. ¿Menciona que estaba orgullosa de ti?”.

Estas dulces palabras llegan luego de que Mandy contara a GossipCop que “no estaba feliz” con que su hija estuviera saliendo de nuevo con Bieber.

 

Con información de E online 

 

