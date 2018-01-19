Madre de Justin Bieber se pronunció tras polémica con la mama de Selena Gomez

Pattie Mallette, mamá de Justin Bieber, ha regresado.
A través de Instagram, Pattie compartió un mensaje de apoyo a su hijo frente a los roces que ha tenido con Mandy Teefey, mamá de Selena Gomez. Con una tierna foto a lado de su hijo, escribió:
“Estoy tan orgullosa del increíble joven que eres, en quien te has convertido. Nadie es perfecto, ni lo será (así que siempre necesitaremos paciencia y gracia con cada persona), tu genuina relación con Jesús es genuina y ha crecido, reflejándose en las decisiones que haces diariamente y en los frutos de lo que has sembrado”.
I’m so proud of the amazing young man you are, and the young man you are becoming. None of us are perfect and never will be, (so we will always need patience and grace for each other), but your genuine growing relationship with Jesus is evident in the choices you are making daily and the good “fruit” you bear. I admire your character and integrity. You are maturing beautifully and wise beyond your years. You are so funny that I find myself laughing out loud when I’m alone, remembering of something you said or did. And your heart is gold. I love you to the moon and back. #lovemom . Ps. Did I mention I was proud of you? . . . . . . . #love #happyplace #paradise #vacation
Y continuó:
“Admiro tu carácter e integridad. Estás madurando de manera hermosa e inteligente, más allá de tus años. Eres tan divertido que me encuentro a mí misma riendo tan fuerte cuando estoy sola, recordando algo que hiciste o dijiste. Tu corazón vale oro. Te amo de la Luna y de regreso. PD. ¿Menciona que estaba orgullosa de ti?”.
Estas dulces palabras llegan luego de que Mandy contara a GossipCop que “no estaba feliz” con que su hija estuviera saliendo de nuevo con Bieber.
Con información de E online