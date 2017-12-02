Search
Sábado 2 Diciembre 2017
Karl Cook le pidió matrimonio a Kaley Cuoco [+VIDEO]

Dic 02, 2017

Karl Cook le pidió matrimonio a Kaley Cuoco [+VIDEO]

La talentosa actriz y protagonista estrella de la serie The Big Bang Theory, Kaley Cuoco, se lanzará al agua, luego de que su pareja, Karl Cook le propusiera matrimonio.

La actriz publicó en su cuenta de Instagram el vídeo del momento en que dio el SI.  “Estamos comprometidos, supongo…”, dijo Kaley, casi sin poder hablar.

“Aún no has dicho sí”, añadió Cook, y ella respondió:

“¡Sí, digo sí! ¡Digo sí!”.

 

El Farandi 

