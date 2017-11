La Reina Isabel II y el príncipe Felipe celebran 70 años juntos

Tomorrow The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh celebrate their 70th Wedding Anniversary – to mark the occasion more new photographs are being released worldwide. The marriage of the then Princess Elizabeth to Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten took place at Westminster Abbey on 20th November 1947. The ceremony was broadcast on BBC Radio to 200 million people. British photographer Matt Holyoak of Camera Press, took these new images in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle earlier this month.

