Surfista se rompe la espalda arrollado por una ola de 18 metros en Portugal

El surfista británico Andrew Cotton sufrió un terrible accidente cuando una ola de 18 metros le quebró la espalda en Portugal. El propio campeón compartió el vídeo de lo ocurrido en su cuenta de Instagram.
“Los salvavidas fueron increíbles. Sabían hacer la recuperación de la espina dorsal, me llevaron a la ambulancia sin problemas”, indicó el deportista que posee el récord mundial por surfear la ola más grande jamás registrada
La esposa del surfista, Katie Cotton, informó a los medios que Andrew sufrió una rotura en la parte baja de la espalda y que “solo está pensando en cuándo podrá volver al agua”. También agradeció a los rescatistas por su buen trabajo
What can I say, I got a little excited this morning and ending up having possibly the worst wipeout impact wise of my life. Thank you to all the lifeguards and crew on the beach who helped stabilise me and do a great spinal recovery, I can’t name everyone but you all did your bit to get me safely to the hospital . Obviously huge shout out to the team: @mcnamara_s for the waves, @hugovau for rescue, company and laughs in the hospital and @polvo32 for the calls on the radio and friendship . I have broken my back but I’ve been really lucky, I’m already looking forward and focusing my energy to get fit and back out there on some more big rollers ! 🌊🙌🏽🇵🇹 • Footage comes from Wednesday while @go_dids was filming a documentary about @mcnamara_s’s return to big wave surfing, produced by @polikromia