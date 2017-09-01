 full screen background image
Lady Gaga y su “semi topless” para V Magazine

Lady Gaga será la nueva portada de la revista V Magazine y en una de las fotografías la vemos muy sensual mostrando parte de su seno.

La foto la cual fue hecha por el famoso fotógrafo Hedi Slimane ya acumula más de 13 mil visitas en Instagram, además presenta a la artista como una de sus más fieles colaboradoras en otras de sus ediciones.

Durante la entrevista para la revista, Gaga contó todo sobre su nueva producción discográfica “Joanne”

