Lady Gaga y su “semi topless” para V Magazine

Lady Gaga será la nueva portada de la revista V Magazine y en una de las fotografías la vemos muy sensual mostrando parte de su seno.
La foto la cual fue hecha por el famoso fotógrafo Hedi Slimane ya acumula más de 13 mil visitas en Instagram, además presenta a la artista como una de sus más fieles colaboradoras en otras de sus ediciones.
The wait is over! V109 #TheMusicIssue is finally here, with homecoming queen (and previous guest-editor) @ladygaga, who has had every metamorphic moment of her career commemorated with a V cover. Here she reunites with @hedislimane, who first photographed Gaga for the iconic cover of 2009's best-selling album The Fame Monster. Read the feature on our beloved collaborator, guest editor, rule breaker and style disruptor by #TamaJanowitz, and see a retrospective of Lady Gaga in V through 5 editions and 24 covers by @willwrights at vmagazine.com. Catch Gaga performing tonight at @citifield for her #Joanne world tour, and pre-order your copy now at vmagazineshop.com, on newsstands August 31.
"For me, #Joanne, in the simplest terms, it's the classic story of our lives that help us return to who we really are, no matter how lost we get." @ladygaga talks to #TamaJanowitz in her V109 cover story, photographed by @hedislimane with type by @trochut. Head to vmagazine.com to read the feature in full, and pre-order your copy now at vmagazineshop.com, on newsstands August 31.
Durante la entrevista para la revista, Gaga contó todo sobre su nueva producción discográfica “Joanne”
Farandi